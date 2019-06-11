Aaron Finch believes wet weather could affect World Cup’s semi-final line-up

TAUNTON, England: Australian captain Aaron Finch believes that wet weather that is currently prevailing in the best part of England might have a big outcome in World Cup’s semi-final line-up.

Finch’s Australia will take on Pakistan in a World Cup here at the County Ground on Wednesday. It’s been raining here for the last few days and the weather forecast doesn’t look good either for match day.

Pakistan came to Taunton from Bristol where their match against Sri Lanka was abandoned with a single ball bowled. The Australians, who have two wins from three outings, haven’t been affected by the rain but Finch is fully aware that he cannot leave the fate of his team in the hands of the weather.

"The weather, I think it might play a huge part in the next few days. Next week it starts to fine up and it looks good across the country for the remainder of the tournament," he told reporters here on Tuesday.

“But it's important that you get early wins on the board because if they do play a part, you don't want to be on the wrong end of a couple of washouts that might leave you just outside that top four," he added.