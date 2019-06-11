Sri Lanka’s Malinga to return home after clash with Bangladesh in World Cup

Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga will be heading back to his home country for a brief period after the team’s clash with Bangladesh on Tuesday which has currently stands delayed due to rain.



The 35-year-old fast bowler will be returning to Sri Lanka after today’s game in Bristol to attend her mother-in-law Kanthi Perera’s funeral in Colombo on Thursday.

Malinga’s brief absence will, however, not affect the Sri Lanka’s forthcoming World Cup matches as the team is positive that he will return before their next clash.

SLC in a statement said: “He is expected to join the team before the next World Cup game, which will be played against Australia on 15th.”

Thus far, Malinga’s performance in the tournament has been black and white as he delivered an underwhelming performance conceding 46 runs in five overs taking no wickets.

He bounced back in Sri Lanka’s clash with Afghanistan with 3-39 in the 34-run win.