Deepika Padukone to play Ranveer Singh's wife in Kabir Khan's 83

Bollywood’s power couple of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have some good news for their fans as the duo is reuniting on-screen for the first time after they tied the knot last year in November.

As the 33-year-old hunk is busy filming Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 in London in which he essays the role of Indian cricket icon Kapil Dev, his lady love has also flown off to London for a while to play the role of Kapil’s wife in the film.

Speaking to Times of India, Deepika revealed: “I am so glad that Kabir (Khan) came to me with it. This happened a couple of months ago when he was still casting the boys for the film. It’s just that I was busy with Chhappak and we were waiting for the right moment to make the announcement.”

This will mark as the fourth film that the two will appear in together as they have previously shared screens in Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.