Ian Bishop picks Wasim Akram, Saqlain Mushtaq for his all-time ODI XI

Former fast bowler for the West Indies Ian Bishop while picking his all-time ODI XI picked Pakistan’s former spin bowler Saqlain Mustaq and iconic bowler Wasim Akram.

In a video unveiled by the International Cricket Council (ICC) the 51-year-old commentator was asked about his all-time ODI XI and while he elected four players from the Indian side, two cricket icons from Pakistan were also picked –Saqlain Mushtaq as the only spinner on his squad and Wasim Akram as the seamer alongside West Indies’ Joel Garner and Australia’s Glenn McGrath.

He explained that the reason behind picking Mushtaq was that he was one of the first players to spin the ball both ways from the pitch.

On the other hand, he chose Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar as the openers while Windies’ cricket legend Viv Richard stood at number three.

“I have an opening pair from the same country. Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar. Rohit can become a modern day great. He can forge a real great partnership with Sachin,” he stated.

“Richards was way ahead of his time. If you look at his strike rate then you would realize, he can fit into any team even today,” he added.

Moreover, Indian captain Virat Kohli was placed at number four while former South African batsman AB de Villiers was at number five.

For his all-rounder at number six, Bishop chose South Africa’s Lance Klusener and MS Dhoni as the wicket-keeper.

Here are Ian's all-time ODI XI:

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Viv Richards, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Lance Klusener, MS Dhoni, Wasim Akram, Saqlain Mushtaq, Joel Garner, Glenn McGrath.