Canadian PM Justin Trudeau wishes Muslims ‘Eid Mubarak’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Muslims, celebrating the religious festival.



In a video message, Justin Trudeau said”Assalam-o-Alaikum, today Muslims in Canada and around the world will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid marks the dnd of the holy month of Ramadan. After a month of fasting and spiritual reflection. Eid is a time for community and celebration and it’s a chance to honour the values at the heart of Islam from service and generosity to peace and compassion. And whether it’s volunteering at a local food bank or supporting charities, Muslim Canadians show us the best of those values, all throughout the year.”

He went on to say “Our government will always stand with Canada’s Muslim communities, and continue to fight against Islamophobia and hatred in all its forms. And together, we’ll keep building a better Canada.”

“So on behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating a joyful Eid. Eid Mubarak,” he wished.