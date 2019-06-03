Go England! Pakistan zindabad!, says Jemima on today’s World Cup match

Jemima Khan, former wife of Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and a British national, has expressed her loyalty with her country but at the same time she wishes good for Pakistan as both countries are in clash today in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

On the eve of the One-day International between the two countries at Nottingham, she tweeted:

“England v Pakistan match today. #CricketWorldCup Pleased to see The Tebbit Test described here as “an outdated relic.”

“British culture is & always has been a blend of influences. That’s something to be celebrated.” Go England! Pakistan zindabad!”

The phrase ‘Tebbit Test’, she used in her tweet was coined for a cricket Test in April 1990 by a British Conservative politician Norman Tebbit, who used it in reference to the perceived lack of loyalty to the England cricket team among South Asian and Caribbean immigrants and their children.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup may be the first sports tournament in years in which England could win as hosts, but more than 40 per cent of tickets sold for the mega event have been snapped up by fans of Asian origin cheering on other countries.

The demand from British Asians has been so high that almost 600,000 supporters applied for the 25,000 seats available for the fixture between fierce rivals India and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 16.