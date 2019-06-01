Aggression key to West Indies success: captain Jason Holder

NOTTINGHAM: West Indies skipper Jason Holder has come forth revealing the reason behind his team's unfathomable triumph over Pakistan in the second match of ICC World Cup 2019 played on Friday.



Holder, addressing a press conference shortly after the game, credited the team's aggressive approach to be the key behind their success.

“I think our style was just to be aggressive. We just want to be aggressive with whoever we’re playing against. It’s just something that we need to do in order to pick up wickets,” Holder told reporters.

He added, "I think with the modern-day game, if you are not picking wickets up throughout the innings you’re going to struggle to contain teams. So we just want to be aggressive even if we give up a few runs up front, trying to get wickets.”

Moreover, he also urged the team members to "not get ahead of themselves" at the World Cup.

The two-time World Cup champions want their strategy to be as aggressive as possible, something they are eyeing to do in their next match against Australia also.

“We want to remain aggressive. I think every single team in the competition that’s going to be looking to pick up wickets throughout the entire innings has been a common trend,” Holder said.



“It’s something you have to do, whether it be through spin, which is the way a lot of teams have gone, or whether it be through good fast bowling, which is the direction we’ve been going.”

West Indies on Friday dismissed Pakistani batting line with their short ball approach leading them to a staggering seven-wicket win.

When asked how far does he think West Indies can go in the tournament, Holder said: “Look, I’m not thinking too far ahead. We’ve got Australia in the next encounter. As I said to the guys, we’ve got a long tournament here, it’s just a matter for us to take it game by game, and I’m not getting ahead of myself.

“We just want to be consistent. The only thing we can focus on and control is cricket, and we’ve got three departments to make sure we’re clinical in in terms of our batting, bowling and fielding, and I just want us to be the best we can in terms of performing our roles for the team,” Holder said.

The skipper then shared his two cents on the performance of his team during the match.

“Really good start from the boys. I thought we bowled really well. We got wickets with the new ball and really set them back, slowed their momentum and quite fortunate for us we were able to keep picking wickets up and you know they never recovered from the position they were in at the very beginning.

“I think when we batted it was a clinical performance as well, obviously started nicely by Chris. He put the accelerator on them and was supported by Pooran in the very end.”

Holder also lavished praise on Andre Russell's tremendous performance.

“His spell had great impact, obviously. It started the slide for Pakistan, and again, he’s one of those players that runs in and gives it his all. He has a lot of force going through his body, and he’s one of those players that he will give you 110 percent every time he steps up to the plate."

Holder also praised World Cup debutante Oshane Thomas.

“He’s been excellent. The last game he got five wickets and then he comes and follows it up with four wickets here today.

“It was great to see him running in and bowling fast. That’s one thing we ask of him, just to be aggressive in those middle overs, as I said before."

Holder concluded his presser saying, “He’s working out quite nicely for us. It’s just a matter for us to be consistent with it, and at times not get carried away with it in terms of overdoing it. But yeah, credit to him. He’s been outstanding so far, and he’s definitely created a buzz throughout the entire team.”