It was our bad day, we didn’t play good cricket: admits Sarfaraz

NOTTINGHAM: Nottingham: Pakistan Cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed says his side would want to forget the poor performance against Windies as a “bad day” and make a strong comeback in matches to come.

West Indies had defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in Trent Bridge, Nottingham after Pakistan was bowled out for mere 105 runs.

Speaking at the post match press conference after Pakistan’s defeat, Sarfaraz said that there are eight more matches to go and Pakistan team will surely make a comeback.

“We lost some quick wickets in first ten overs and we couldn’t recover well from the early setback,” he said.

“It wasn’t our day, it was just a bad day, we will try to move on from here and recover before next games. I am confident that the team will bounceback in next games,” the wicket-keeper batsman hoped.

The fast bowler added that early start of matches has made toss very important in the tournament and teams would love to bowl first after winning the toss.

“This is not an excuse but toss has become important in matches here, teams will try to get advantage of early overcast conditions here if they win the toss,” he said.

“We knew exactly how west indies would bowl to us and we were well prepared, but we couldn’t execute it,” Sarfaraz said, adding the spell by Andre Russell changed the game.

He also agreed that batsmen’s shot selection was poor and they could’t stay on wicket.

“We will sit down and analyze our mistakes and try to correct them before next matches,” he promised.

He was addressing the press conference just after the match, in which West Indies defeated them by seven wickets after bowling them out for a meagre total of 105 runs.

Safaraz said: “We lost wickets in the first ten overs due to which we came under pressure”.

However, he expressed hope that his team will click as there are eight matches remaining in the tournament.

“We’ll come back in our next matches, forgetting today’s defeat”.

The Pakistan captain said: “We already knew about the bowling of the West Indies but we came under pressure due to falling wickets too early”.

He said it was Andre Russell’s deadly spell which changed the complexion of the game.

The West Indies captain Jason Holder also spoke at the press conference and said that