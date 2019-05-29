Unit 2 of China Power Hub company synchronized with national grid

KARACHI: The 660MW Unit 2 of the China Power Hub Generation Company was successfully synchronized with the national grid of Pakistan on May 28, 2019 as per schedule.

The synchronization, an important milestone towards the commercial operations of the coal-fired power plant, comes exactly 5 months to the day when Unit 1 of the Project was synchronized, on December 28, 2018.

Both the Units of CPHGC are now providing electricity to the national grid on pre-commissioning trial basis. Synchronization of Unit 2 was achieved within the agreed technical parameters laying the foundation for future commercial operations of the project which is planned to start in August 2019.

Located in Hub, Balochistan, the CPHGC Project is a Joint Venture Company between CPIH (the Chinese state-owned company) that owns 74% and HUBCO that owns 26%.

Speaking at the occasion, Zhao Yonggang, CEO, CPHGC congratulated the team, emphasizing the achievement of synchronization of Unit 2 and other ‘one-time’ milestones was the result of the hard work of Pakistani and Chinese employees who are working in harmony to bring success to the project.

“The USD 2 billion power plant is a priority project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and is also the first overseas thermal power project developed by SPIC under the Belt & Road Initiative,” said Yonggang.