Tue May 28, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
May 28, 2019

WATCH: Young Pakistani fast bowler sends stumps flying

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, May 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Rashid Latif on Tuesday drew attention of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) towards a fast bowler who seemed to impress the former Pakistan captain with his unbelievable pace.

The undated video shared by the former wicket-keeper batsman shows an unnamed left handed paceman who sends  the stumps flaying during a tape ball cricket match with extraordinary pace .

"Raw Talent with reasonable speed @TheRealPCB (Tape Ball cricket )," Latif wrote in the caption.

Pakistan has produced world's greatest fast bowlers , with Imran Khan , Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis  standing out among them.

Shoib Akhtar, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir were also among the corp of Pakistani fast bowlers who instilled fear in the minds of batsmen.

Indian great Kapil Dev once said that the reason Pakistan continues to produce great fast bowlers is the role models that young fast bowlers find in Imran Khan and other Pakistani bowlers.   

