Indian Muslim shot after revealing his ‘Muslim name’

A man was shot on Sunday after he revealed his ‘Muslim name’ to the attacker in Bihar’s Bengusarai district on Sunday, as shown in a video circulating on social media.

The Muslim man identified as Mohammed Qasim who worked as a detergent salesperson was allegedly shot after the attacker learnt of his faith through his name.

The attacker, Rajiv Yadav opened fire at Qasim at the Kumbhi Village.

In the video making rounds, Qasim stated: “I was stopped by Rajiv Yadav and he asked me my name, when I told him my name he fired at me and said you should go to Pakistan.”

He further revealed in the video that Yadav was drunk and he had allegedly pushed him away when he started loading another magazine in to the pistol.

He went on to narrate that witnesses of the entire incident made no efforts to help him.

Qasim was later taken to the government hospital by the police who revealed that the suspect has as of yet, not been taken into custody.

Earlier, Gautam Gambhir former cricketer turned politician had also taken action against the attack in Guregaon where a Muslim man was beaten by a mob for wearing a skull cap.