Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match preview, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Warm-up Match, Live stream

CARDIFF, Wales: Pakistan, who suffered a three-wicket loss to Afghanistan in their first warm-up game on Friday, will look to find winning ways against Bangladesh today, before the real action unfolds at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

Things aren't looking great for Pakistan ahead of the World Cup as they've remained winless in their last 11 ODIs.

Their three-wicket loss to Afghanistan in their first warm-up match only deepened concerns. At 203-4 in the 38th over, they were on course for getting an above par first innings total. But the lower middle-order collapse restricted their innings to 262 all-out in the 48th over.

Their bowling unit seemed much the same like it was in the recently concluded ODI series against England, failing to produce wickets for most part of the innings.

Mohammad Amir went wicket-less in his six overs, bowling at an average speed of 82.6 mph, markedly slower than his normal pace. Wahab Riaz's late burst was the only significant positive but the game was far gone by then.

The Sarfraz Ahmed-led side will look to capitalise on their final chance to make amends, before they open they World Cup campaign against the West Indies on May 31 in Nottingham.

Bangladesh come fresh from a tri-series win in Ireland, after they beat West Indies in a rain-affected final.

After being clean-swept in New Zealand earlier in the year, the series saw great results for them with significant contributions from their senior players like Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim. New comer Abu Jayed, whose spot was uncertain in the final World Cup squad earlier, too produced a match winning spell of 5-58 against Ireland.

Bangladesh, who had caused the biggest upset at the World Cup 2015, knocking the current hosts England out of the competition, will look to maintain their good form and try to get a settled combination before their campaign gets underway against South Africa on June 2.

