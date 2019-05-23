Anant Ambani's rumoured girlfriend Radhika spotted partying with friends

MUMBAI: Radhika Merchant - a rumoured girlfriend of Anant Ambani - recently spotted partying hard with her friends and the pictures are taking the internet by storm.

Radhika, who sat atop in headlines for her gorgeous looks at the two biggest weddings of the Ambani's family, is now hitting the internet with her unseen pictures of partying with friends.

In pictures, Merchant can be seen having a blast with her gang in Mumbai. The viral photos have created quite a stir online as fans could not find Anant Ambani in any of them.

Radhika's first look in a stunning little black dress is suggesting as she's having her dreamy moments with friends. She appeared to be delighted in the picture ,which impressively gave birth to the speculations as Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani is missing from the scene.

She adorned her look with minimal accessories, subtle make-up and open tresses. Radhika carried a black embellished bag with the dress.



For her second look, she was seen in a white ensemble, which she styled with the classic hot red lips, open tresses and shimmery eyes.





