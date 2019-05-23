‘Thank you India,’ Narendra Modi tweets on election victory

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked his voters over supporting his alliance and leading it to election victory.



Modi looked on course Thursday for a major victory in the world’s biggest election, with early trends suggesting his Hindu nationalist party will win a bigger majority even than 2014.

Right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Indian PM and allies are currently leading on 350 seats, NDTV reported Thursday.

Main opposition party, Indian National Congress along with allied parties are far behind the ruling coalition with 89 seats in the house of 542. While, the non-aligned parties were leading on 103 seats.

Modi took to Twitter, saying “Thank you India! The faith placed in our alliance is humbling and gives us strength to work even harder to fulfil people's aspirations.”

Modi went on to say “I salute every BJP Karyakarta (workers/supporters) for their determination, perseverance and hardwork. They went home to home, elaborating on our development agenda.

“The people of India became Chowkidars and rendered great service to the nation. Chowkidar has become a powerful symbol to safeguard India from the evils of casteism, communalism, corruption and cronyism,” Modi referred to social media’s Chowkidar trend.

“Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level,” he added.

Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India’s progress.

The word ‘Chowkidar’ goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!