Indian Election Results 2019 Live: BJP sweeps Indian polls, leads show

New Delhi: Right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and allies are currently leading on 327 seats as India counts ballots after a mammoth election exercise, NDTV reported Thursday.

Main opposition party Indian National Congress along with allied parties are far behind the ruling coalition with 110 seats in the house of 542.

The non-aligned parties were leading on 111 seats.

In Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian Parliament, support of 272 members is needed to form the government.

India began Thursday the complex process of counting the roughly 600 million votes cast in the world’s biggest election, with results due later in the day.

Confident of winning the national election and returning to power with a huge majority, the BJP has asked some 20,000 workers to come to the party headquarters in Delhi this evening, the TV channel said.



Exit polls had pointed to a victory for PM Modi and his Hindu nationalist government, but the opposition are clinging to hopes of a win.

After an exercise not short of staggering statistics, the votes cast in purportedly the world’s most expensive democratic exercise -- costing more than $7 billion, experts say -- were set to be counted in just one day.

If there is a clear trend, this should be evident by around midday (0630 GMT). But if the result is close India’s 1.3 billion people may have to wait a lot longer to know the outcome.

In 2014 Modi and his right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept to power with 282 seats in the 545-seat parliament, the first time a single party had won a majority in 30 years.

It then cobbled together an alliance with 334 seats, and exit polls suggested the coalition this time will win anywhere between 282 and 313, enough to remain in power even at the lower end.

However Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party, hoping to become the fourth member of the Gandhi-Nehru dynasty to lead India, on Wednesday dismissed the projections.

"Don’t get disappointed by the propaganda of fake exit polls," Gandhi, 48, told the party faithful on Twitter.

Indian exit polls are notoriously unreliable. In 2004 they pointed to a BJP victory but the results told a different story, bringing a Congress-led government to power.

Results in several regions such as Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state which formed the core of Modi’s support in 2014, and West Bengal in the east, will be key.

- Insults and fake news -

The vast size of India stretching from the Himalayas to the Tropics, taking in polluted megacities, deserts and jungles, meant the election stretched over six weeks.

The campaign was awash with insults -- Modi was likened to Hitler and a "gutter insect" -- as well as fake news disseminated on social media in Facebook and WhatsApp’s biggest markets.

Gandhi, 48, tried several lines of attack against Modi, in particular over alleged corruption in a French defence deal and over the desperate plight of farmers and the lacklustre economy.

Unemployment is reported to be at a four-decade high with Asia’s third-biggest economy growing too slowly to create jobs for the million Indians entering the labour market every month.

Modi’s shock cash ban in 2016 -- not even his cabinet were informed before his televised address to the nation -- disrupted livelihoods.

Foreign investment has however increased.

Modi is also seen as divisive. Lynchings of Muslims and low-caste Dalits for eating beef, slaughtering and trading in cattle have risen, leaving some of the country’s 170 million Muslims anxious for their future.

Vinod Bansal, a spokesman for the Hindu nationalist Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), told AFP he wants a "complete ban" on the slaughter of cows, sacred to most Hindus.