Wahab Riaz reveals Inzamam spoke in dream about his selection in World Cup squad

LAHORE: The left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz, who was surprisingly included in Pakistan's squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the last moment, revealed Tuesday that Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq had come in his dream to inform about his selection.

Talking to media a day after his induction in Pakistan’s final 15-man squad, Wahab Riaz said "Inzi Bhai came in my dream a few days ago, calling me up and saying that Wahab this is your last chance, you’re going to play the World Cup."

He further said that he was optimistic and ready for the upcoming World Cup even after not being included in the 23-member initial squad as his father wished him to play the tournament.



The left-arm seamer said, "it was upsetting for not making it to the preliminary World Cup squad but I never gave up. I always felt that my hard work would pay off.”

The 33-year-old cricketer claimed that he was brought back in the team for his experience in the game, assuring the fans that he will fulfil the nation’s expectations.

“There are pressures and expectations. I was out of the team for the last two years and worked hard. I will try to fulfil everyone’s expectations,” he said.



Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq had also said that Wahab was included in the final-15 because of his experience and ability to deliver reverse swing.

It is pertinent to note that Wahab was included in Pakistan’s World Cup squad along with Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali. The trio replaced Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan and Abid Ali.