Ali Zafar’s seven witnesses submit affidavits against Meesha Shafi

LAHORE: Singer Ali Zafar’s seven witnesses presented their affidavits before the court on Tuesday refuting the allegations placed on hi by Meesha Shafi.

During the latest hearing of the defamation case, the seven witnesses brought by the legal team of Zafar submitted their affidavits terming the allegations placed by Meesha Shafi as entirely ‘baseless.’

The witnesses had claimed in their affidavits that no sexual harassment had taken place at the jamming session where Meesha Shafi had alleged Zafar had harassed her.

After adjourning the hearing till May 29, Shafi’s lawyers were summoned by the district and sessions court for cross-questioning of the witnesses at the next hearing.

Shafi had accused Zafar of sexually harassing her on ‘multiple occasions’ last year in a Twitter post after which Zafar had filed a Rs1 billion defamation suit against her, while refuting the accusations.