Huawei vows to put Pakistani customer's satisfaction first amidst Google, Android ban

Famed Chinese mobile manufacturer Huawei has vowed to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing and Huawei and Honor smartphone users, after Google and Android decided to cancel its licence.

A company representative has in an exclusive conversation with The News revealed its stance amidst the entire scenario.

"Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android’s key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry."

The statement added, "Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products covering those that have been sold or still in-stock globally.

We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally," it concluded.

In the midst of a trade war with Beijing, President Donald Trump barred US companies from engaging in telecommunications trade with foreign companies said to threaten American national security.

The measure targets Huawei, the world's second-biggest smartphone maker, which has been listed by the US Commerce Department among firms that American companies can only engage with in trade after obtaining the green light from the authorities.