Deepika Padukone reveals why Ranveer Singh was missing at Cannes 2019

B-Town cannot seem to see their hottest and most adored love birds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh apart, ever, which is when the former hit the Cannes Film Festival 2019 red carpet without her better half, fans raised a lot of questions.

While her Cannes looks dropped jaws and grabbed ample headlines being unique and high fashion and absolutely glorious, the Padmaavat starlet finally revealed while her husband remained missing from the scene.

Hindustan Times revealed that when the actor was asked the question she responded that her quirky and fashion forward husband would be more fit to walk the carpet with her at the Met Gala rather than Cannes keeping in mind his eccentric taste in style.

She was further asked about the event itself in French Rivera to which she responded: “You either come here with a film or you slay on the red carpet.”