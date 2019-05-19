29-day Ramadan expected as astrophysicist forecasts Eid-ul-Fitr to fall on June 5

KARACHI: The Shawwal crescent is likely to be sighted on June 4, as predicted by University of Karachi’s Institute of Space and Planetary Astrophysics Director Professor Shahid Qureshi.

The notable faculty member of the academia predicted that the moon will be sighted on the lunar calendar on Monday, June 3 on the 28th of Ramadan at 3:02pm.

He further revealed that in Karachi the new moon will be four hours and 16 minutes old in the evening of the 28th Ramadan [June 3] and will be only be visible for a minute.

On the other hand, in Peshawar, the moon will be four hours and 19 minutes old at dusk on the same day and will fade within two minutes.

Furthermore, he stressed that it is essential for the moon to be witnessed right after the sundown when it will be seen some degrees above the skyline.

According to him the moon will be 28 hours and 16 minutes old on June 4 that is the 29th of Ramadan and can be perceived for at least an hour after sunset as it will be 12 degrees above .