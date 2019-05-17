Babar ton steers Pakistan to 340 against England

NOTTINGHAM: Babar Azam scored a brilliant hundred to steer Pakistan to 340 for four against England in the fourth One-day International here at Trent Bridge on Friday.

He made 115 off 112 balls with 13 fours and a six. It was his ninth ODI century. He was involved in the hundred-run partnership for the first two wickets – 109 with Fakhar Zaman for the first and 104 with Mohammad Hafeez for the second.

Fakhar scored 57 off 50 balls with five fours and two sixes, Hafeez made 59 off 55 balls with three sixes and two boundaries while Shoaib Malik hit a breezy 41 from 26 balls with four boundaries while other contributors were Asif Ali (17), Imad Wasim (12) and Hasan Ali (1).

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed remained not out on 21 and opener Imam-ul-Haq, who retired hurt in the fourth over, resumed on three in the 48th over and went back to the pavillion with an unbeaten six.