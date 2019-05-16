Maulana Tariq Jameel says actors, artists can host Ramzan transmissions

ISLAMABAD: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has finally opened up about Ramzan transmissions on television channel during the holy month.



Speaking in Geo News programme Jirga, Maulana Tariq Jameel said “There is nothing wrong in hosting Ramzan transmission by actors and artists on television channels.”

Tariq Jameel went on to say, “Taking part in productive discussions about religion is the responsibility of every Muslim, however, it is not good to engage in unnecessary things.”



He said the purpose of Ramzan transmission is to talk about goodwill and sympathy.

