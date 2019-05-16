Ayesha Omar shares photo of Mahira, Fawad Khan, Danish Taimoor from 11 years ago

Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar has dug a picture from nearly a decade ago where she is surrounded with some of her closest friends and notable insiders from the industry and we can’t help but notice how the stars look exactly the same.

Turning to Instagram, the Karachi se Lahore star shared a throwback picture of her with the recognized faces including Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Danish Taimoor and model Tariq Taqi.

While all of the star look pretty much the same as they do now, excluding some minor fashion changes.



Along with photo, Ayesha wrote the caption: “bol kay lab azaad hain pyaaray... @fawadkhan81 @[email protected]@adnanansariofficial @asimrazatvf#ayeshaomar #majorthrowback#nostalgia .

photo taken by: the one and only @tapujaveri.”

Upon further search it was revealed that that the shoot had rolled out nearly eleven years ago for a telecommunication company.

