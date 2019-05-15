KSE-100 index bounces by over 400 points

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE-100 index bounced by 406.56 points (1.20 percent) to close at 34,291.65 points.



A total of 110,886,460 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.448 billion.

Out of 327 companies, share prices of 219 companies recorded increase while 98 companies registered decrease whereas 10 companies remained stable in today’s trading.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Limited with a volume of 9,164,500 and price per share of Rs 4.22, Maple Leaf with a volume of 8,851,000 and price per share of Rs 21.33 and Bank of Punjab XD with a volume of 7,563,000 and price per share of Rs 11.42.

The top advancer was Rafhan Maize XD with the increase of Rs 310 per share, closing at Rs 6510 while Philip Morris Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs 162.50 per share, closing at Rs 3649.

The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan XD with the decrease of Rs 378.50 per share, closing at Rs 7191.50 and Shezan International with the decrease of Rs 23.69 per share closing at Rs 450.14.