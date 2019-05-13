Mo Salah’s daughter scores in Anfield while Afridi won’t let his' play outside

Liverpool star Mohammad Salah had his own winning moment seeing his daughter score a goal. However, on this side of the world, fans couldn’t help but compare the endearing moment to Shahid Afridi’s statement of not letting his daughters play cricket.

The Pakistani cricketer had found himself tangled in controversy after his autobiography ‘Game Changer’ revealed that he would not permit his daughters to play cricket or any other outdoor sport.

Fans were reminded of Afridi’s statement once again after Salah’s daughter Makka Salah dribbled a ball down the field and received a full house applause, consequently making them compare the contrasting views of both the Muslim sports stars in terms of women empowerment.

Afridi, in his recently released book had stated: "Ajwa and Asmara are the youngest and love to play dress-up. They have my permission to play any sport, as long as they're indoors. Cricket? No, not for my girls.”







