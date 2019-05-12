England’s Liam Plunkett faces ball tampering allegations in second ODI against Pakistan

England cricketer Liam Plunkett is facing contention after he was allegedly spotted tampering the ball in England’s second ODI against Pakistan in Southampton on Saturday.



In a circulating video, the English fast bowler can be seen scratching the ball, leading to beliefs that the tampering could have been done to produce reverse swing in death overs.

During the penultimate over that he bowled, Plunkett sent Faheem Ashraf back to the pavilion allowing eight runs while in the overall nine overs that he bowled, he turned over 64 runs.

Plunkett also picked the wicket of Haris Sohail apart from Faheem Ashraf during the match with England eventually routing Pakistan by 12 runs.

If allegations against Plunkett are investigated and proven, things will start appearing grim for the touted-favorites of the upcoming ICC World Cup.