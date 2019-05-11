Sophie Turner unveils culprit behind Starbucks gaffe in Games of Thrones

Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner speaking about the Starbucks gaffe that the HBO hit recently got into pointed out that she knows exactly who could be behind the err and turns out its none other than Emilia Clarke.

The 23-year-old speaking at The Tonight Show revealed that the error was also noticed by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who essays the role of Jamie Lannister while watching the episode who had messaged the star cast instantly after watching it.

The actor revealed during the interview that her husband Joe Jonas whom she recently married in Las Vegas thought his wife was behind the Starbucks gaffe who sent her a video saying: "I watch a lot of Game of Thrones and I was wondering... You're definitely responsible for that coffee cup, right?"

Sophie was stunned when the host Jimmy Fallon dug out two photos of her holding the same cup while posing alongside Bella Ramsey.

She then clarified: "For all of you guys that watch Game of Thrones, this girl [Lyanna] dies in one of the episodes - and this [the banquet] is a scene from after she dies. That's a different scene, and also we all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything. So I am going to go with... Well, look who it is placed in front of..."