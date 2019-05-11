Drone kills five in Afghanistan near Pakistan border

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
At least five people have been killed in a drone attack in Afghanistan near the war stricken country's border with Pakistan.
Quoting sources, Geo TV reported that the unmanned aircraft fired two missiles at a house in Laman area, killing five people.
The sources said all the people killed in the drone attack were associated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur militant group.
A commander of the group identified as Assadullah was also among those killed, the sources said.
At least five people have been killed in a drone attack in Afghanistan near the war stricken country's border with Pakistan.
Quoting sources, Geo TV reported that the unmanned aircraft fired two missiles at a house in Laman area, killing five people.
The sources said all the people killed in the drone attack were associated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur militant group.
A commander of the group identified as Assadullah was also among those killed, the sources said.