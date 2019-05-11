Drone kills five in Afghanistan near Pakistan border

At least five people have been killed in a drone attack in Afghanistan near the war stricken country's border with Pakistan.

Quoting sources, Geo TV reported that the unmanned aircraft fired two missiles at a house in Laman area, killing five people.

The sources said all the people killed in the drone attack were associated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur militant group.

A commander of the group identified as Assadullah was also among those killed, the sources said.