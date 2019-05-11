Add flavour to your Iftar with these simple chutney recipes in Ramzan 2019

With the holy month of Ramadan finally here, it’s time to add some additional flavor to your dinner tables at Iftar and amplify the taste of the snacks and dishes waiting to be gobbled with the call to prayer at sunset with these quick and easy chutney recipes:



Raw Mango and Yogurt Chutney:

Ingredients:

2 raw mangoes

1 teaspoon of roasted cumin seeds

1 teaspoon of black pepper powder

1 teaspoon of green chilies paste

½ cup of fresh cream

250 grams of whipped yogurt

½ teaspoon of salt

Method:

Extract pulp from the raw mangoes after boiling them.

Add black pepper, green chilies, cumin seeds and salt in the pulp and mix in yogurt and cream and serve.

Red Chutney:

Ingredients:

12 long red chilies

1 garlic

½ cup of tomato ketchup

1 cup of tamarind pulp

1 tablespoon of jiggery

2 teaspoons of roasted white cumin seeds

½ teaspoon of salt

Method:

Leave chilies in a bowl of water through the night.

Blend the soaked chilies, tamarind pulp, jiggery, tomato ketchup, cumin and salt.

Pour the mixture in a bowl and serve.