Who's more beautiful Aishwarya or her doppelganger Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi?

MUMBAI: Bollywood's star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has found her lookalike in an iconic Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi.

Mahlagha Jaberi, 29, is an Iranian model and her smashing beauty keeps her on the covers of several fashion magazines. The model has an impressive fan following as she attracts over 2.7 million admirers on Instagram with her elegant and angular visage.





Former Miss World Aishwarya has joined Anushka Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez by finding her lookalike in that Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi, whose grey eyes spill a magic upon the beholders. Mahlagha and Aishwarya’s resemblance is quite uncanny. The Mahlagha was reportedly named the world’s most beautiful woman after a poll.

Needless to state, Aishwarya's fans appeared to be delighted to see the actress' lookalike and they started expressing their joy on social media in no time.

As of now the Bollywood's charming actress hasn't responded to her doppelganger as it is being eagerly waited for the actress' reaction.





