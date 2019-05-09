close
Thu May 09, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 10, 2019

Who's more beautiful Aishwarya or her doppelganger Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 10, 2019

MUMBAI: Bollywood's star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has found her lookalike in an iconic Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi.

Mahlagha Jaberi, 29, is an Iranian model and her smashing beauty  keeps  her  on the covers of several fashion magazines. The model has an impressive fan following as she attracts over 2.7 million admirers on Instagram with her elegant and angular visage.


Former Miss World Aishwarya has joined Anushka Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez by finding her lookalike in that Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi, whose grey eyes spill a magic upon the beholders. Mahlagha and Aishwarya’s resemblance is quite uncanny. The Mahlagha was reportedly named the world’s most beautiful woman after a poll.

Needless to state, Aishwarya's fans appeared to be delighted to see the actress' lookalike and they started expressing their joy on social media in no time. 

As of now the Bollywood's charming actress  hasn't responded to her doppelganger as it is being eagerly waited  for the actress' reaction.


