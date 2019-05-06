Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan also becomes Internet sensation like other celebrity kids

India’s tennis star Sania Mirza on Monday posted a picture, with her son Izhaan Mirza-Malik, which received a lot of appreciation on Twitter.

The picture which Sania Mirza captioned as, "the most beautiful picture .. now you have become my forever and ever fav", was very well received by twitterati.

The tennis queen has often shared her pictures on social media with her six-month-old baby boy Izhaan.

This looks by a huge number of likes received on social media that Sania’s son Izhaan is set to become an Internet sensation just like Mahindra Singh dhoni’s daughter Ziva and many other celebrity kids.

Sania Mirza, who married former captain of Pakistan cricket team Shoaib Malik nine years ago, gave birth to their son Izhaan on October 30, 2018.

The 32-year-old former doubles World No.1 has been on the sidelines since October 2017 and had said that she wants to be back on court for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sania had further added that she would like to set an example for her child that pregnancy, motherhood and parenthood should not be something that holds one back from your dreams.

Other tennis stars like Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters played tennis after becoming a parent.

Serena Williams won the 2017 Australian Open when she was few weeks pregnant with her daughter Alexis Olympia and returned to the WTA Tour in March 2018.

Former world number one and Belgian star Kim Clijsters had come out of retirement in 2008, one year after giving birth to her daughter.

Sania, who became the first Indian to win a WTA tournament singles title in 2005, has won three Grand Slam titles in a partnership with Martina Hingis.