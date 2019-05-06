PM Imran's leadership praised by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Congressman Jim Banks announced on Monday the Congressional Pakistan Caucus for 116th Congress in Houston, Texas.

The two chairs of the Caucus expressed their support and commitment towards a strong and effective Pakistan caucus as reported by Radio Pakistan.

Moreover, Congresswoman Lee also lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for his vision for the country and his leadership and restated her assurance towards the reinforcement of Pakistan and USA’s bilateral relations.

Congressman Jim Banks also voiced his support and dedication towards a resilient and operative Pakistan Caucus.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s Ambassador Asad Majeed also conveyed words of appreciation for Congresswoman Lee for her perpetual support towards Pakistan.

He went on assure that that the people and the parliamentarians of the both the country’s will have a stronger connection through Congressional representatives of a close working relationship.

Majeed further highlighted the need for building up economic and commercial ties for durable relations between Pakistan and USA.