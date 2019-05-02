Jofra Archer set for England debut against Ireland

LONDON: Jofra Archer is set to make his England debut when Eoin Morgan´s men face Ireland in a one-day international in Malahide on Friday.

The 24-year-old Barbados-born all-rounder was called into a senior England squad for the first time last month after qualifying on residency grounds.

He was not included in the tournament hosts´ 15-man provisional squad for the World Cup.

But Archer can stake a claim by impressing for world number one team England in their one-off game against Ireland and upcoming series at home to Pakistan before the World Cup squad is finalised on May 23.

Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan and Surrey wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes, a replacement for the injured Sam Billings, are also set to win their first one-day international caps on Friday.

Morgan, confirming Sussex star Archer´s inclusion, told Sky Sports: "He obviously brings a lot of excitement, along with skill level. He´s been around for the last few years. I´ve played against him and he´s bowled extremely well when I´ve played against him.

"He was delighted (when he was told). I think his mum and dad are over. Debuts are all about celebrating what´s gone before and recognising the start of a new journey and for Jofra it´s obviously very exciting."

Archer has impressed in the lucrative Twenty20 Indian Premier League this season for the Rajasthan Royals, where his teammates included established England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

He completed a three-year qualification period in March after the England and Wales Cricket Board changed its residency rules.

Under the previous system, Archer would not have been eligible until 2022 after a seven-year residency.

The prospect of Archer, whose father is English, playing at the World Cup has caused concern among several more established England rivals for a pace-bowling berth including Chris Woakes, David Willey and Mark Wood, amid suggestions his inclusion could damage team morale.

But former England seamer Dominic Cork said his inclusion was "an absolute must".

"I´ve watched him the last three weeks in Mumbai, playing for Rajasthan," added Cork. "You´ve got someone who can bowl at the pace that he can. He can bowl in that first powerplay, in the middle and at the end."