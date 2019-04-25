Game of Thrones, Battle of Winterfell: Sneak peek of what is to come in episode 3

Undeniably the most popular show in this day and age, Game of Thrones has become all that anyone can talk about and with two episodes down from its eighth and final season, people are counting down days till the next one goes live.



In images circulating the internet, a sneak peek from the third episode can be seen which is said to be featuring the great Battle of Winterfell.

As per reports, the upcoming episode will be spanning to 82 minutes which makes it the longest ever episode the show has ever had.

The photos down below feature prominent characters from the show including Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Jamie Lannister, Brienne, Sansa and Arya Stark, Tyrion Lannister and Varys.



























