Indian SC orders to pay 50 lakh compensation to gang rape survivor Bilkis Bano

DELHI: Indian Supreme Court has ordered Gujarat government to pay 50 lakh as compensation to Bilkis Bano who was gang raped during Gujarat riots in 2002.



The SC has also directed the provincial government to provide state accommodation and job to the pregnant lady.

Bilkis Bano was gang raped on March 3, 2002 during Gujarat riots in Randhikpur village, while fleeing the violence where fourteen of her family members were killed.

Earlier, on 4th May 2017, Bombay High Court ordered the imprisonment of 12 people in the rape case.

Moreover, during trial last month Bano rejected the 5 lakh compensation given to her by the government.