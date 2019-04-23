close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
World

Web Desk
April 23, 2019

Indian SC orders to pay 50 lakh compensation to gang rape survivor Bilkis Bano

Tue, Apr 23, 2019

DELHI: Indian Supreme Court has ordered Gujarat government to pay 50 lakh as compensation to Bilkis Bano who was gang raped during Gujarat riots in 2002.

The SC has also directed the provincial government to provide state  accommodation and job to the pregnant lady.

Bilkis Bano was gang raped on March 3, 2002 during Gujarat riots in Randhikpur village, while fleeing the violence where fourteen of her family members were killed.

Earlier, on 4th May 2017, Bombay High Court ordered the imprisonment of 12 people in the rape case. 

Moreover, during trial last month Bano rejected the 5 lakh compensation given to her by the government.

