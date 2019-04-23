Saudi Arabia executes 37 citizens for 'terrorism'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday executed 37 of its citizens who were convicted of "terrorism", the interior ministry said.
The executions took place in Riyadh, the Muslim holy cities of Makkah and Medina, central Qassim province and Eastern Province, a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency said.
