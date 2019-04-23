close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
April 23, 2019

Saudi Arabia executes 37 citizens for 'terrorism'

World

AFP
Tue, Apr 23, 2019

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday executed 37 of its citizens who were convicted of "terrorism", the interior ministry said.

The executions took place in Riyadh, the Muslim holy cities of Makkah and Medina, central Qassim province and Eastern Province, a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency said.

Latest News

More From World