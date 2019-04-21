PM Imran inaugurates ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme’ in Quetta

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid the foundation stone of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Quetta and expressed his government's commitment to uplift Balochistan to make it at par with developed parts of the country.



Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan said the plundering of the country by the two political parties has caused severe harm to it. “No nation can progress unless corrupt elements are brought to justice,” he asserted and added that “Corruption is the main cause of the deprivation of various areas in the country.”

Khan said, “The country will develop when the weak segments of the society are cared for by the state.”

