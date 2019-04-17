PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme at a ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday, the mega scheme will help generate many job opportunities and generate economic activity in the country



In the first phase, 135,000 residential units will be constructed, Radio Pakistan reported.

25,000 apartments will be constructed for government employees in the federal capital.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, PM Imran Khan said, ‘I have a clear vision about Pakistan since the very beginning that Pakistan should become a welfare state as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah."



The Prime Minister said, “There is corrupt clan that does not want Pakistan to flourish, their own interest and Pakistan's one are parted ways, this is called status quo opposing 'change' "



He went on to say they had already won this battle against status quo no matter how hard they strive to push Pakistan back.

About Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Imran Khan said " I decided to initiate this Housing Plan only to benefit our poor class. Multiple investors are taking interest in it. We would love if private sector comes forward."

"This is just 8 months old government and they have peddled propaganda against us that PTI government is failing, No ! we are not," PM Imran asserted.



He said "I have been witnessing ups and downs in my entire life, this propaganda against the government is being spread by the opportunist clan that has been laundering massive money in the past."

