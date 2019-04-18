'Imran is real problem': PML-N reacts to Asad Umar 's decision

close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 18, 2019
Major changes expected in cabinet, PM Imran mulls appointing interior minister

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N has reacting strongly to Finance Minister Asad Umar's announcement and blamed the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the economic mess that has been created.

"If PTI’s and Asad Umer’s policies were so good, and the problems were from PMLN government,then why was he asked to step down, PML-N's spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb questioned.

"This is an admission by IK that his polices have created an economic crisis in Pakistan. the real problem is not Asad. It is the PM," she further said tagging Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf twitter handle.

