'Imran is real problem': PML-N reacts to Asad Umar 's decision

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N has reacting strongly to Finance Minister Asad Umar's announcement and blamed the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the economic mess that has been created.

"If PTI’s and Asad Umer’s policies were so good, and the problems were from PMLN government,then why was he asked to step down, PML-N's spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb questioned.



"This is an admission by IK that his polices have created an economic crisis in Pakistan. the real problem is not Asad. It is the PM," she further said tagging Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf twitter handle.