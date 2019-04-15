Major changes expected in cabinet, PM Imran mulls appointing interior minister

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is reportedly mulling over changes in his cabinet and top civil bureaucracy, senior anchorperson Hamid Mir told Geo News.



The PM is likely to change portfolios of some of his ministers and hand over charge of interior ministry to someone else, which he was heading since presuming office, he added.

According to sources, PM Imran is reviewing performances of his cabinet colleagues and senior bureaucrats in civil administration and will take a decision in this regard after IMF agreement.



Moreover, top officials in finance ministry and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will be changed.

Heads may roll in Petroleum Ministry as the premier was unhappy with the hike in gas bills due to which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had come under severe criticism.

Punjab's Chief Secretary may also be replaced during the reshuffle, sources said.

Reacting to media reports, PM’s advisor Nadeem Afzal Chan said there’s no truth in such reports, however, he added that it is prime minister’s prerogative to bring about any change in his cabinet.

The sources also denied that Asad Umar’s portfolio is being changed and petroleum ministry may be assigned to him.