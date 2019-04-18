Asad Umar decides to quit PM Imran's cabinet

Finance Minister Asad Umar has decided to quit the Federal Cabinet instead of taking the energy ministry as desired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.



In a social media message Thursday, the PTI’s finance guru stated that the prime minister wants him to take charge as energy minister.



However, Umar added that he does not wish to take charge of any other ministry, and would rather not be a part of PM's cabinet anymore.

"As part of a cabinet reshuffle PM desired that I take the energy minister portfolio instead of finance. However, I have obtained his consent to not take any cabinet position. I strongly believe @ImranKhanPTI is the best hope for Pakistan and inshallah will make a naya pakistan," reads Umar's tweet.

Citing credible sources, Geo News reported that Umar has already handed over his resignation as Finance Minister to the premier.

Credible government sources have confided that former finance minister Shaukat Tareen may be inducted as PM's Advisor on Finance. Hafeez Pasha and Salman Shah are also among the strong contenders for the prime slot.

A couple of days ago, Information Minister Fawad Ch categorically rejected reports of any change in the Federal Cabinet.



He said it was prerogative of Prime Minister Imran Khan to change portfolios, but he was satisfied with the performance of cabinet colleagues, that was why they were performing their respective duties.

'Imran Khan is real problem'

Reacting to the development, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzem blamed policies of PM Imran Khan for the economic mess that has been created.

"If PTI’s and Asad Umer’s policies were so good, and the problems were from PMLN government,then why was he asked to step down.This is an admission by IK that his polices have created an economic crisis in Pakistan. the real problem is not Asad. It is the PM."