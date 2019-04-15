Fawad denies cabinet reshuffle reports

close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 15, 2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has denied media reports claiming major reshuffle is on the cards in Federal Cabinet.

The minister took to twitter to reject reports saying Pakistan is passing through a critical phase and such rumours create panic among public, which is detrimental to the country's interest.

He also advised media to act responsibly.

Any change in Federal Cabinet, he said, is prerogative of Prime Minister Imran Khan but no one is being removed.

Talking to media persons, the minister stated that whenever Pakistan  nears deal  with International Monetary Fund (IMF), such rumours are spread.

