Katy Perry removes controversial blackface shoe range from collection

Acclaimed singer Katy Perry has landed in hot waters after her footwear brand was found selling a pair of shoes evoking blackface imagery.

The 34-year-old Teenage Dream hit maker after landing in contention extracted two designs from her online stores as the designs depicted a blackface resemblance that left social media outraged.

After the fuming response from all around, the singer released a statement addressing the matter: "I was saddened when it was brought to my attention that it was being compared to painful images reminiscent of blackface.”

"Our intention was never to inflict any pain. We have immediately removed them,” she added further.

Earlier this month, Gucci faced similar criticism for a jumper that showed a blackface as well, which was later also removed from the collection.