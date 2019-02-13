Aziz Ansari: #MeToo allegations made me a better person

Hollywood’s acclaimed personality Aziz Ansari’s sexual assault allegations left a number of people taken aback owing to his otherwise existing politically correct image in the industry.



While the matter had been addressed previously as well by the 35-year-old Funny People actor, the allegations were brought up again by the comedian who reflected on the matter in retrospection after a year.

During his show in New York, the actor was cited as saying: “There were times I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way.”

He went on to say: “But you know, after a year, how I feel about it is. I hope it was a step forward. It made me think about a lot, and I hope I’ve become a better person.”

“If that has made not just me but other guys think about this, and just be more thoughtful and aware and willing to go that extra mile, and make sure someone else is comfortable in that moment, that’s a good thing,” he added.

Treading ahead, the comedian revealed that the entire #MeToo fiasco exposed him to a different perspective while he was terrified that he may never be able to conduct shows again.

Ansari was accused of sexual assault by a 23-year-old photographer who shared her anonymous account of the incident with the comedian.

Responding to the allegations, Ansari had admitted of the incident while adding that indicated to be consensual.