Players join teams in Dubai ahead of PSL opening ceremony on Thursday

Cricketers from different teams have started arriving in Dubai for the forth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The PSL opening ceremony would take place on Thursday after which first match would be played between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

Multan Sultan's Shahid Afridi, Quetta Gladioators' Rilee Roussow and Fawad Ahmed and Karachi Kings' Colin Ingram have joined their teams in Dubai.

Out of total 34 T20 games, eight matches including final would be held in Pakistan.

Three cities of United Arab Emirates including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah would host 26 matches in total while five matches including final would be played in Karachi's National Stadium.

Lahore's Qadhafi Stadium would host three matches.