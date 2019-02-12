Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman visit: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to sign $20 billion agreements

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS), is scheduled to land in Islamabad on Sunday for an overnight stay, would be staying in the Prime Minister’s House while other members of his huge entourage would be lodged in local hotels and the Punjab House.



According to sources at Saudi Embassy in Islamabad, Saudi Crown Prince will stay at Prime Minister House. During the visit of Saudi Prince, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will ink agreements worth $20 billions.

Sources further said $20 billion investment will come in Pakistan following the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Here are the important details of Saudi Prince’s visit to Pakistan: