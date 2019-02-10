Saturday Nigh Live: 'Halsey calls out cheating ex G-Eazy'

Fans have voiced support for Halsey after her "Saturday Nigh Live (SNL)" musical performance which they think was referencing her relationship with G-Eazy.



Many think that "Without You" song came across as an emotional letter detailing a history of betrayal and suggested that the musician had been cheating on her.

Halsey was to make her hosting debut and show off her sketch comedy performance skills for the first time ever at at the SNL on Feb 9 episode.

According to reports, the performance could be hinting at infidelity in her relationship with her ex who people think had been unfaithful.

She was also reported to have taken a dig at G-Eazy in a cryptic tweet in July that said merely "pumpkin eater", with people speculating that she was referring to the popular phrase "cheater cheater, pumpkin eater".