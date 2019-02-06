Darren Sammy launches official kit of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 4

ISLAMABAD: Darren Sammy launched the official kit of Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League fourth edition (PSL-4) here on Wednesday.



In a video Darren Sammy while playing Rubab-- traditional music instrument of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, uncovered the official Peshawar Zalmi kit for the PSL 2019.

The jersey depicts the true values and passion for Peshawar Zalmi however, skipper Darren Sammy has his aim set for one more star on the jersey.

