‘Let love make world go round’, Darren Sammy on receiving love in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy has thanked franchise owner Javed Afridi for introducing him to the love he received in Pakistan.



In a tweet sharing a photo of him with Javed Afridi, Darren Sammy said, “Nothing but love for u brother and your people."

He went on to say “United we stand divided we fall. Let love make the world go round.”



