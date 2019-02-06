close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
February 6, 2019

‘Let love make world go round’, Darren Sammy on receiving love in Pakistan

Sports

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 06, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy has thanked franchise owner Javed Afridi for introducing him to the love he received in Pakistan.

In a tweet sharing a photo of him with Javed Afridi, Darren Sammy said, “Nothing but love for u brother and your people."

He went on to say “United we stand divided we fall. Let love make the world go round.”


Latest News

More From Sports