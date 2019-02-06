‘Let love make world go round’, Darren Sammy on receiving love in Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy has thanked franchise owner Javed Afridi for introducing him to the love he received in Pakistan.
In a tweet sharing a photo of him with Javed Afridi, Darren Sammy said, “Nothing but love for u brother and your people."
He went on to say “United we stand divided we fall. Let love make the world go round.”
