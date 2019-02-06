Overwhelmed Darren Sammy showers love on the people of Pakistan

Overwhelmed by the amount of love and warmth he has received here, West Indies cricket stalwart Darren Sammy has showered immense affection on the people of Pakistan.



In a tweet published Wednesday, the Zalmi skipper has posted a picture alongside owner of the Pakistan Super League Peshawar franchise Javed Afridi, and thanked Pakistanis:

"United we stand divided we fall" Love makes the world go round. Nothing but love for the people of Pakistan #ClarasBoy #AspireToInspire."

In the picture, an elated Sammy can be seen greeting the crowds with garlands round his neck.

A similar tweet posted by Darren has thanked Javed Afridi for 'introducing him to the love he receive in Pakistan."



"Thank you for introducing me to the love I receive in Pakistan. Nothing but love for u brother and your people,l. United we stand divided we fall. Let love make the world go round @JAfridi10," the post reads.

The all-rounder had also visited Peshawar on Monday ahead of the kit launch ceremony of Peshawar Zalmi.

The West Indies player received a warm welcome from fans as he arrived at the city from Islamabad, representing the team the fourth time in PSL.